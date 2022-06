I first met Officer Rasul Freelain when I began teaching at Percy Julian Middle School in 2004. It was the end of my career and the beginning of his. This man was impossible to miss as he swaggered down the hallways in his uniform, seeming to effortlessly know the names of students and teachers alike. It was status to be recognized by Rasul. His deep baritone on the P.A. was a bit foreboding, but if a teacher thought a skirmish might develop between kids, Rasul would be the one she would notify. He’d bring them together and the fight would never occur; no report would ever be made.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO