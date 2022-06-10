ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD issues 5 arrest warrants for suspects accused of reckless driving

By Michaela Romero, Anna McAllister
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 10, the New Orleans Police Department issued warrants for five individuals in connection to an incident involving reckless driving.

According to NOPD, 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez, and three juveniles have warrants for reckless driving on June 5 at St. Claude Ave and St. Roch St.

McKinney has a warrant issued for the following according to NOPD:

  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
  • Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00
  • Simple assault
  • Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
  • Rioting
According to NOPD Gomez has a warrant issued for three charges:

  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
  • Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
  • Rioting

Two of the juveniles are ages 17 and the other is 16-years-old according to police reports. The three are wanted for the following charges:

  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
  • Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 (principal)
  • Simple assault (principal)
  • Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
  • Rioting

