NOPD issues 5 arrest warrants for suspects accused of reckless driving

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 10, the New Orleans Police Department issued warrants for five individuals in connection to an incident involving reckless driving.

According to NOPD, 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez, and three juveniles have warrants for reckless driving on June 5 at St. Claude Ave and St. Roch St.

McKinney has a warrant issued for the following according to NOPD:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce

Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00

Simple assault

Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior

Rioting

According to NOPD Gomez has a warrant issued for three charges:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce

Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior

Rioting

Two of the juveniles are ages 17 and the other is 16-years-old according to police reports. The three are wanted for the following charges:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce

Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 (principal)

Simple assault (principal)

Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior

Rioting

