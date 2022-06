Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Kevin Hayden has spent much of his life working behind the scenes, as an assistant district attorney under Ralph Martin and Dan Conley, as head of the Sex Offender Registry Board and as a criminal defense attorney in private practice. But when Gov. Charlie Baker tapped him to serve out the remainder of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ term, he says he felt called to public service.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO