Watson named Transformational Leader of the Year

PHOENIX — At its annual awards luncheon, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday recognized Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, as the 2022 Transformational Leader of the Year.

The Transformational Leader Award is one of the Chamber’s highest honors, bestowed upon individuals from Arizona’s private and public sectors who have demonstrated transformational leadership by “creating a vision for positive change in public policy, inspiring business and industry in pursuit of that vision, and enriching the future for all Arizonans.”

“Few people have done more to transform and enhance Arizona’s economy than Sandra Watson,” said Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Sandra played a formative role in the establishment of the Arizona Commerce Authority and creating a strategy to diversify our economy by growing high-wage, export-based industries. The fruits of those efforts are represented in the dynamic growth all around us. The Chamber is proud to recognize Sandra and we look forward to continuing the work alongside the ACA to keep our economy strong.”

Upon receiving the award, Watson stated “I am truly humbled and honored to be among the leaders recognized. I’m grateful to the many community leaders we work with from industry, higher education, state government and more. I also credit our elected leaders, who set the conditions for success, with Governor Ducey setting the example.”

Watson has held the position as President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority since 2012. During her tenure, the ACA has successfully landed more than 1,050 companies that have committed to creating more than 226,000 quality jobs and investing more than $67.5 billion in capital in the state.