ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 2022

By Prakhar Khanna
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

The Galaxy S22+ is the most balanced smartphone from Samsung this year. It might offer a traditional design, but it looks gorgeous alongside providing key functional upgrades like a new processor and better cameras than the S21+. If you are considering buying the middle child of the S22 series, you are going to get an exceptional experience. But as a rule of thumb, you’ll always need a case with your new smartphone. It’s even better if the case provides more juice to your smartphone. Here are the best battery cases for the Galaxy S22+ that will help your smartphone last longer.

Battery cases that will make your Galaxy S22+ last longer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NcwN_0g75FZjt00

Newdery 10,000mAh Battery Case

Staff Pick

The 10,000mAh Newdery battery case for the Galaxy S22+ can add two times more battery life. It uses the most advanced Qi wireless charging technology. The sturdy battery case lets you charge your Galaxy S22+ through a wireless charging dock or a cable at 18W. And when you are running out of battery, the four LED indicators will notify you to grab the cable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxjJa_0g75FZjt00

Lvfan 10,000mAh Battery Case

Slow and steady

The Lvfan case is another 10,000mAh battery-equipped accessory that’ll help your Galaxy S22+ last three times longer. It can be fast charged by QC 3.0 chargers and Samsung 25W USB C super fast PPS chargers. However, it is not designed to fast charge your smartphone. But it supports wireless charging so you don’t need to take it off when wirelessly charging your Galaxy S22+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzgE1_0g75FZjt00

JBUBN 4,800mAh Battery Case

Slim and handsome

This case doubles the battery life of your Galaxy S22+ with the 4,800mAh cell. It is slimmer than the usual 10,000mAh battery cases that you might find hard to fit in the pocket but this one will slide right in. It lets you sync your Galaxy S22+ to your PC without removing the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK8By_0g75FZjt00

Zerolemon 8,000mAh Battery Case

Sturdy pick

With the 8,000mAh Zerolemon battery case, you can get 120% more battery life on your Galaxy S22+. It can be fast charged by QC 3.0 chargers, Samsung 25W USB C super fast PPS chargers, and PD chargers. It also has the capability to let your phone fast charge through these chargers. But it doesn’t fast charge your S22+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtprA_0g75FZjt00

Newdery 4,800mAh Battery Case

Slim but powerful

The 4,800mAh Newdery battery case for the Galaxy S22+ can provide twice the battery life to your smartphone while easily sliding in your pocket. It supports 18W fast charging to charge its own battery using a QC adapter, but like other cases on the list, it cannot fast charge your S22+.

Why you need the best Galaxy S22+ battery case

The Galaxy S22+ is one of the best Android phones of 2022. It is the underrated middle child in the series, which gets the job done in style. It can last you a whole day, but when you are on a trip or a hike, you might want to pack extra juice. Power banks are a great option to carry with you but you also have to carry a wire with most of them, and keeping the phone connected to the power bank on a trip can be a chore.

That’s where the 10,000mAh battery cases for the Galaxy S22+ come in. They provide three times more battery life than the usual battery capacity of the device. A good battery case essentially makes your phone a power bank with a screen and camera like our top pick: Newdery's 10,000mAh battery case. It uses advanced Qi wireless charging and has a LED indicator that will notify you to grab the cable.

Not everyone needs a 10,000mAh cell to carry around on the back of their smartphone but if you are one of such people, you’ll be delighted to know that you can get the best of both worlds. Galaxy S22+ battery cases such as Newdery’s 4,800mAh one can fit right into your pocket. It comes in a slim form factor but doesn’t compromise on functionality.

While you are at it, providing extra battery life to your Galaxy S22+, you might also want to protect the display a bit. To keep your display protected against drops and scratches, be sure to get one of the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22+ .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

My samsung galaxy A21 has no supplementary services

Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. Thats usually a carrier thing if you dont see that option, whos your carrier?. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Design#Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus#Qc#Pps
Android Central

Battery stuck on 100

My phone is Huawei nova 3i And his battery percentage stuck on 100 please tell me solution. Welcome to Android Central! What happens if you use the phone until it shuts off automatically from low battery, and then charge back up again?. Did you already try rebooting?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for 2022: JBL, Bose, Sony and More

A good pair of headphones is the best way to hear your music whenever and wherever. But if you want to wirelessly stream your tunes from your phone, tablet or computer, a portable Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. The best Bluetooth speakers are also equipped with a built-in microphone, so they can double as a speakerphone for calls and meetings.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How do I downgrade my version of Fire OS?

I have a Amazon Fire HD8 2020 and I am having trouble finding any tutorials on how to downgrade the OS. I am trying to downgrade from Fire OS 7.3.2.3 to 5.3.1 so I can root it and install Android. Does anyone have any ideas on how I would go about this?
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.
SHOPPING
Android Central

Charger wattage - can I go more than 25 watts on S22

I have had the hardest time getting an answer to this simple question. Just got the SR22 (not the plus or ultra) I keep seeing reference to the 25 watt charger. On page 10 of the manual it says a 25 watt charger is "recommended." I have an Anker PowerPort...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best microSD Cards for Moto G Power & Moto G7 Power 2022

You should take full advantage whenever your phone supports storage expansion because microSD cards have never been more affordable! And with the Moto G Power and G7 Power, it's the perfect time to expand that storage to really get the most out of these devices and make them last even longer.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

We now have ESIM support/June Update

Received a sizable update today that had camera improvements, security updates and also enabled ESIM support. Received a sizable update today that had camera improvements, security updates and also enabled ESIM support.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

One UI 5: Five things we want to see

Samsung overhauled its software efforts in the last two years, turning One UI into one of the best interfaces on Android. It did so by making gradual changes to the UI to make it feel more cohesive and modern, getting rid of TouchWiz elements, and adding unique features to allow One UI to stand out.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

544
Followers
492
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy