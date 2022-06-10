ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Man arrested in Greenwood Co. suspected in more than 60 burglaries

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man in Greenwood County who is suspected in more than 60 burglaries spanning South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Christopher Taylor of Mauldin is charged with five counts of Burglary in connection with break-ins at convenience stores in that county.

Investigators said they learned last year that at least 19 jurisdictions in South Carolina, 6 in Georgia, and 3 in North Carolina were also investigating convenience store burglaries which closed matched the ones in Greenwood County.

The sheriff’s office said that after their most recent burglary in May, they were identify a suspect vehicle and Taylor as a suspect.

During a burglary attempt in Calhoun County, deputies said Taylor had to run from the scene and later reported his vehicle stolen in Richland County. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were able to determine that Taylor had filed a false police report and was responsible for the attempted burglary.

Investigators in Greenwood County are asking other law enforcement agencies in the area to reach out to them if they have had a rash of convenience store burglaries which may have been committed by the same person.

Taylor was arrested on June 6 and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Jail records show that Taylor has also been charged with four counts of burglary in Laurens County.

Map showing locations of the suspected burglaries:

