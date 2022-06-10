Rohan Marley on Hospitality, Wellness, and His Favorite Town in Mexico
By Glynn Pogue
Travel + Leisure
4 days ago
Would you rather sweat it out to dancehall or inside a temescal? At the latest venture from Rohan Marley, son of reggae great Bob Marley, you don't have to choose. The July 2020 opening of the Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos also saw the debut of his RoMarley Beach House, a club...
Marriott International just announced it will open a new all-inclusive resort in partnership with Blue Diamond Resorts: the waterfront Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, located just 35 minutes from the Cancun International Airport. The 1,049-room property just north of Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen is set to open in late...
Driving down a winding road with a view of wild cacti and centuries-old coral rock on one side and the deepest blue sea I've ever seen on the other, I was caught between two landscapes that felt like total opposites, yet somehow made total sense. I soon came to find...
The famous island of Ibiza, located in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of Spain, may soon cease to be known for crazy nightlife and wild beach clubs. Some local politicians are launching a campaign to shut down outdoor parties and turn the island into a sustainable destination. The same idea may also soon be adopted by other islands from Spain’s Balearic Islands, which, in addition to Ibiza, include Mallorca, Menorca, and Formentera.
Liliana Palma Santos greets me over video conference with a wide smile. "I've been so busy," she proclaims as she settles in for our interview. She's seated on a patio in her hometown of Tlacolula de Matamoros in Oaxaca. Santos, known as Lily the Zapotec Traveler on Instagram, offers guests and travelers access to unique, intimate, off-the-beaten-path experiences featuring Indigenous Zapotec craftspeople, chefs, and tour guides. She owns and runs a tour company and an Airbnb, and is the co-founder of a small restaurant called Criollito in Oaxaca, Mexico, and as travel restrictions have lifted, her business has taken off.
The scenic splendor of St. Martin is impossible to ignore: a lush landscape of green rippling skyward out of turquoise sea and beige beaches lining idyllic lagoons. But for all its natural beauty, this hot spot boasts a cultural dynamism to match. It's a unique sort of vibe owed, in part, to the fact that the Dutch and French share ownership of the island. With a border running roughly down the middle, a trip here means you'll be visiting two countries in one. Each side carries with it the flavor of its respective European parentage.
Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
Marriott International is recalibrating its strategy, aiming to increase its presence in the higher-priced super-luxury resort market in the Caribbean. The global hotel brand announced last Thursday that it is teaming up with Sanctuary Cap Cana to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. Named Sanctuary Cap Cana, the Luxury Adult All-Inclusive Resort is an extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic. The new resort is expected to open in the summer of 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.
Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
Virgin Voyages, and its glamorous partner Jennifer Lopez, is giving away 1,000 free cruises in Spain and around the world. Travelers can enter the contest by taking an online quiz through June 29 (and don't worry, there are no wrong answers), according to the company. Winners will receive a fully-paid voyage of their choice for two on either the Scarlet Lady, which sails out of Miami, or on the Valiant Lady, which sails out of Barcelona.
The Grand Canyon is hosting a star party this month and includes free entrance to the park and out-of-this-world programming planned throughout several days. The annual party, which will take place from June 18 to June 25, officially begins at sunset with the best viewing after 9 p.m., according to the National Park Service. Visitors are encouraged to come with a red flashlight, rather than a white one as that can interfere with the viewing.
Finding a great travel bag is a battle between securing an option that's big enough to hold all your stuff and still stylish enough to elevate all your vacation outfits. It's a difficult task to conquer, but Katie Holmes seems to have found the perfect option that combines fashion and functionality in the Kate Spade New York tote bag that she was spotted carrying this week.
When booking a reservation at a hotel or resort property, the rate which is advertised may seem like a good rate — it usually does not include taxes — and when a mandatory fee is initially hidden from the advertised rate, it is usually a source of frustration for the customer who has a budget at which they would like to adhere…
You may think you want to head to a vacation destination with soft, white-sand beaches, but what if we told you, you can experience something even cooler? The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwestern Africa, is already home to some of the most stunning shorelines around. Here, you'll find crystalline waters, craggy cliffs, and plenty of fluffy sand beaches, too. But, you'll also find one of the most unusual beaches on Earth: the "Popcorn Beach." Popcorn Beach (or Playa del Bajo de la Burra) is located on the island of Fuerteventura and has the rather unique "sand" that resembles puffed-up popcorn, just like the stuff you'd get at the movie theater. However, the kernels aren't actually sand. Rather, they are coral fossils that have washed ashore and are now dusted with volcanic ash, which gives them that bright white, popcorn-like color and shape.
The Hawaiian word "Mālama" means to give back. These 12 hotels offer some serious Mālama for its guests. Visiting Hawaii is a dream come true for a lot of people. What’s better than roadside waterfalls, swimming among turtles, mantas, and dolphins, and sipping a tropical cocktail while watching the sunset? These tantalizing experiences have encouraged people to visit Hawaii for decades, and now these experiences are encouraging visitors to give back to this special destination.
If you're lucky enough to have a pool at your home, you're probably just starting to use it for the season, even though summer is technically still a few weeks away. If the poolside area needs a refresh with some new outdoor furniture or decor, we suggest you head over to Amazon. The mega-retailer just launched an under-the-radar storefront that has everything you need to turn your pool area into a resort-quality space.
Forget the big cities. It's time to get out and explore some of America's best small towns. And thanks to American Queen Voyages, you can do just that all from the comfort of a river cruise. The cruise company is known for taking passengers through the Pacific and Atlantic oceans,...
Legal cannabis consumption rose in the U.S. and Europe during the COVID pandemic, with some people turning to marijuana to help them cope with lockdowns and broken routines. Meanwhile, fewer people today view the drug as harmful compared to previous decades. These factors may have contributed to a trend towards...
Located in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, this popular beach destination features 30 miles of white-sand coastline, the turquoise Caribbean Sea, and an abundance of resorts. Visitors to Punta Cana enjoy water sports that include snorkeling, scuba diving, boating, and fishing, as well as lounging by hotel pools, indulging in spa treatments, or playing golf on one of the area's many beautiful courses.
When I was preparing for a trip to France last month, I knew I'd need a pair of sneakers that I could wear just about anywhere and walk for miles in. And since I'd be spending the majority of my time in Paris, I wanted something fashionable enough that wouldn't make me stick out as a tourist, all without compromising on comfort. That's a pretty tough ask, right? Luckily, one pair of sneakers from Reebok did just the trick, providing pain-free wear and making me feel stylish throughout my trip.
Comments / 0