Rohan Marley on Hospitality, Wellness, and His Favorite Town in Mexico

You may think you want to head to a vacation destination with soft, white-sand beaches, but what if we told you, you can experience something even cooler? The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwestern Africa, is already home to some of the most stunning shorelines around. Here, you'll find crystalline waters, craggy cliffs, and plenty of fluffy sand beaches, too. But, you'll also find one of the most unusual beaches on Earth: the "Popcorn Beach." Popcorn Beach (or Playa del Bajo de la Burra) is located on the island of Fuerteventura and has the rather unique "sand" that resembles puffed-up popcorn, just like the stuff you'd get at the movie theater. However, the kernels aren't actually sand. Rather, they are coral fossils that have washed ashore and are now dusted with volcanic ash, which gives them that bright white, popcorn-like color and shape.

5 DAYS AGO