The Best-Reviewed Product At Lowe's

Memorial Day is less than a a week away, but if you’re already too hyped up for the TV deals that the holiday will bring, the good news is that you can start shopping as early as now because some retailers have already rolled out their Memorial Day TV sales. If you’re planning to take advantage of a discount for a massive screen, you might want to consider Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down by $110 to a more affordable $600, from its original price of $710.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO