ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Create or Join a Club in Mario Strikers: Battle League

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a breakdown of the Strikers...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mario#Strikers#Video Game#Battle League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Prime Gaming Deals: June 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering six games for free during the month of June. This article gives a rundown of all available games, and what players can expect from them.
HOBBIES
DBLTAP

Bugha Partners With AXE in New Fortnite Island 'Mistaverse'

Pro esports player and Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is partnering with AXE to release a new creative island, 'Mistaverse.'. This island, created indepentantly as a Fortnite Creative experience, is based around in-game item Med-Mist, following fan comparions between the Med-Mist and AXE deodorant. In the Mistaverse, players can take part in a Capture the Flag challenge where teams of players are tasked with capturing the flag at the center of the map and carrying it back to their home base.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Dragon Rune Lance in Fortnite Disabled

The Dragon Rune Lance has been disabled for players of Fortnite. The announcement was made Monday, the morning of June 13, by @FortniteStatus, the official Twitter account for all Fortnite service updates. The Dragon Rune Lance is a harvesting tool used by players to gather building materials. It is part...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Leak Reveals Major Position Modifier Changes

A new FIFA 23 leak from reputable leaker Fut Sheriff revealed that major position modifier changes are coming in the next Ultimate Team cycle. According to Fut Sheriff, position modifiers will be changed to reflect base and alternate positions. For example, in the images posted on Sheriff's Twitter account in conjunction with CriminalFIFA, players will have set positions and alternate positions they can be changed to. Ronaldinho is used as an example showing he can be used as an LM, LW or CAM.
MLB
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy