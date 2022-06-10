ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Morning storms described as '50-year rain event' as streets fill with water

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mUnD_0g75ElPw00

A powerful thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain on the metro area this morning, leading to street flooding and power outages.

"It was very slow moving so it kind of sat over one area," National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash told WWL's Scoot on the Air.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board measured rainfall from nearly four to five inches in one hour in some areas.

Jefferson Parish drainage officials told WWL-TV their pumps were overwhelmed by a "50-year rain event."

As many as 9,500 power outages were reported in Jefferson Parish this morning, mostly in Metairie by the lake and part of Kenner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Jim Cantore responds to Algiers pothole decorated in his honor

An Instagram page dedicated to documenting New Orleans' deepest potholes and most fractured, flaking, flooded streets caught the attention of The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore on Tuesday. The page, which employs an obscenity in its name, @lookatthisf-----street, has garnered more than 71,000 followers with its photos of vehicles stuck...
NOLA.com

Sniffles in summer? Louisianans face extreme heat and Saharan dust

Think you have a bad case of the sniffles? Think again. Air quality in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the north shore, reached a level that was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday. Peak amounts of particle pollution from the Saharan desert, called Saharan dust, have arrived, as occurs regularly this time of year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Major mitigation project placed on-hold due to lack of planning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A major flood mitigation project was put on pause not long after a New Orleans neighborhood was filled with water. The mayor’s statement said the decision was because of homeowners and neighborhood leadership. According to Councilman Joe Giarrusso, the project was delayed over a lack of planning and it was a decision […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Some Kenner residents still facing major obstacles ahead of storm season

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - It was stressful week of weather for the region, with serious heat and humidity, street flooding, and a severe wind event in north Kenner late Thursday evening. Those who live on Arizona Avenue, such as Wayne Wehner, say the extreme wind event put a scare into...
WDSU

Power outages reported in New Orleans and Metairie

Power is out for thousands of Entergy customers in the area. As of 8:45 Tuesday night, Entergy Map shows more than 2000 customers in Orleans Parish without power. In Jefferson Parish, close to 700 customers are without power. Some of the areas affected include Carrollton and Claiborne in Orleans Parish.
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board#National Weather Service#Swb#Wwl Tv
WDSU

Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

How to Pronounce New Orleans’ Street Names

Are you an out of towner visiting for a unique New Orleans event like Jazz Fest? Are the mixed pronunciations, yet somehow French street names taking you for a whirl? Well, chances are if this is you, you have come to the right place for help. Don't feel bad, some...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGNO

Multi-vehicle crash reported at Chef Menteur & Downman Road Tuesday afternoon

Video courtesy: Khalil Gabree NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a New Orleans East crash that detectives say left multiple people injured Tuesday afternoon. WGNO responded to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road around 2:45. Several NOPD units were actively working the scene when our crew arrived. At […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Botanic Garden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 40 years, Independence Park was the first airport in Baton Rouge. But after the airfield moved, it was turned into a large botanic garden. Even an early start is not enough for volunteer Claire Fontenot and her friends to avoid the summer heat at this downtown Baton Rouge garden.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Louisiana

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Enhanced risk of severe weather threat for this afternoon, into the evening

There is now an ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather late this afternoon through this evening. Highest threat will likely be between 3pm and 6pm for areas north of I-12 in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Highest threat will likely be between 5pm and 8pm for areas along the I-10/12 corridor including Coastal Mississippi, Metro New Orleans, and Metro Baton Rouge. Highest threat will likely be between 7pm and 10pm for Coastal Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three men caught harvesting polluted oysters in Lafourche Parish

Three men have been cited for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Lafourche Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Responding to complaints, a Wildlife and Fisheries patrol team found Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel Sanchez Machucho, 28, both from Houma, and Luis Miguel Aguilar Macedo, 23, of Bayou Blue, taking oysters from South Lafourche waters closed to shellfish harvesting due to high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
nationalblackguide.com

Minority-Owned Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy