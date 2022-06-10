Morning storms described as '50-year rain event' as streets fill with water

A powerful thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain on the metro area this morning, leading to street flooding and power outages.

"It was very slow moving so it kind of sat over one area," National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash told WWL's Scoot on the Air.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board measured rainfall from nearly four to five inches in one hour in some areas.

Jefferson Parish drainage officials told WWL-TV their pumps were overwhelmed by a "50-year rain event."

As many as 9,500 power outages were reported in Jefferson Parish this morning, mostly in Metairie by the lake and part of Kenner.