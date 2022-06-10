ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers fan accused of punching Lightning fan, good Samaritan at Madison Square Garden

By Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — A Staten Island man was arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after he sucker punched a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, then hit a good Samaritan after Thursday night's New York Rangers playoff game, officials said.

The violence unfolded after Tampa Bay's 3-1 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final and was captured on video that circulated on social media. The New York Police Department said a verbal dispute between two people escalated around 10:50 p.m. as fans were leaving the arena after the game.

As the argument heated up, a 29-year-old Staten Island man punched a 26-year-old man in the face, police said. Video shows the attacker, wearing Rangers apparel, walking in front of the victim, who was wearing a Lightning jersey, then turning around and sucker punching him. The victim fell to the floor, unconscious, police said.

A good Samaritan tried to stop the attacker from running away, but the attacker punched him in the face, too, before fleeing, police said. The attacker was arrested inside the Garden around 11:45 p.m.

Both victims had pain and bruising but were not hospitalized, police said.

The Staten Island man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct, both violations, police said.

Madison Square Garden said in a statement that the man is banned for life from the Garden and its other venues. A statement from the organization said staff "ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team."

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game — followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened," the statement said. "All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

CBS New York

Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches rival fan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game. Video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked. Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. Both victims are OK. Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Rangers fan pleads not guilty to assaulting Lightning fan

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera.  James...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
