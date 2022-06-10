Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.

