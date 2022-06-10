ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East...

Talk Radio 960am

St. Landry Parish Coroner Dr. Russell Pavich Dies

St. Landry Parish is mourning the death of a longtime doctor and political figure in the parish. Dr. Russell Pavich died on Friday. Pavich, who served as St. Landry Parish coroner from 1995 until his death, was 70. Pavich was a native of Eunice and a graduate of Eunice High...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN DE KALB ELKHART KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LA PORTE MARSHALL NOBLE ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITLEY
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
brproud.com

Livingston Parish deputies rescue teens lost in bayou

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Four teens were rescued by Livingston Parish deputies after getting lost in the bayou while on a frogging expedition. Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were called to rescue four lost teens in Chene Blanc Bayou at around midnight Tuesday. He said the search wasn’t easy as the teens’ phones were low on battery, service was spotty and weather conditions were foggy. However, Sheriff Ard said the teens were found and returned home safely.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two arrested in Donaldsonville homicide investigation; Gonzales man sought

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of two suspects in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey of Donaldsonville. According to a news release, Johntez Ezeff and an unidentified 17-year-old male were both arrested. Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Donovan Starks of Gonzales in relation to...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported. Wildlife officials said Brown’s body was recovered Saturday […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for some of Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some Ward 2 Water District customers in Denham Springs were placed under a boil advisory late Saturday night. The water company said a main water line on Pine Bluff Road broke, causing a serious drop in water pressure for customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive and Beau SeJour Drive off LA-16.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Seniors receive free gas for “Gas Up Day”

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Entergy Storm Hardening. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM...
SULPHUR, LA
wbrz.com

Three people hurt in car wreck at Choctaw and Dougherty Drive

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Choctaw and Dougherty Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers said one person suffered a cut on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police department in Louisiana confirms mother is safe

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – We have some good news to share on Wednesday morning. The Ponchatoula Police Department says it has “made contact with Tori and she is safe!”. ORIGINAL:. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people. Tori Breakbill along with...
PONCHATOULA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 9-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
VERNON PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Task force headed to Donaldsonville after recent murders

DONALDSONVILLE - Two recent murders and a rash of shootings in an Ascension Parish community have the sheriff and residents concerned. "We've had murders, but we've never had two in one week like that," Kendrick Miller said. Miller lives in the Port Barrow neighborhood where the murders took place. "Community's...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)Nationwide Report. On Monday night, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Lake Charles. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Kingsley Street [...]
LAKE CHARLES, LA

