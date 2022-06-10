Tiki & Tierney debate: Can Hoff wear Yankees gear in a Cubs section at Yankee Stadium?

The Yankees and Cubs are set for three games this weekend in the Bronx, and Tiki & Tierney producer Pete Hoffman is headed to the game Saturday night…thanks to tickets from Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, a friend and frequent guest on Hoff’s The Fight Fan podcast.

That means that Pete and his stepson J.D. are going to be sitting in the Cubs section, which is going to be a problem for little Hoff, who is almost ALWAYS wearing Yankees gear no matter where he goes.

The solution, for now? J.D. will be wearing an Anthony Rizzo jersey, albeit a Cubs one.

“A few years ago, Nichole (Pete’s wife) wanted a jersey, and she saw Rizzo on the back,” Hoff explained, “so she said, ‘oh, like Grease, I want a Rizzo jersey.’ So yeah, it’s small enough to fit him.”

Now, you may wonder if J.D. would get a pass on Yankees gear considering the game is at the Stadium, or that he isn’t even a teenager yet…but Hoff doesn’t want to upset Gomes like a favorite UFC fighter did.

“The last time Yan gave someone tix, when he was with the Nationals, it was Chris Weidman, and they rocked their Mets gear to the game,” Pete said. “He was joking about it, but he was like, ‘I gave you tickets, you’re not gonna wear the Nationals stuff?'”

BT can identify, as he told a story about how a friend once got him and his wife tickets to a Raiders-Jets game in Oakland, and Mrs. Tierney actually asked Brandon not to wear Jets gear into the game.

“I get the concept, but what I didn’t do was wear a Raiders jersey of someone with a connection to the Jets!” BT exclaimed. “So I wouldn’t wear the Rizzo jersey!”

“He’s a baseball fan, so he’s going to want to rock some kind of jersey anyway, so I figured why not tie it in?” Hoff shot back.

The Hoffmans have Yan Gomes shirseys, but since Gomes is on the I.L., that may not be the answer either. The bigger problem is that Pete himself is a Mets fan, and the biggest problem was one possibility Tiki brought up about the game.

“What happens if Judge goes yard, hits one 450? What’s he gonna do then?” Tiki asked.

Perhaps we can suggest, Pete, that you check out our MLB affiliate links and get some brand new gear for both you and J.D. that’s appropriate for the occasion?

