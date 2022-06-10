ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham Police charge man after alleged break-in attempt

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Tu33_0g75D0FN00
Marcus Quick is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, and going armed to the terror of the people. Photo by RPD

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to break into a home early Friday morning.

According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call of a possible break-in at a home on Palisade Circle. Witnesses reportedly told police that 30-year-old Marcus Jermaine Quick had tried breaking in through the back door.

Officers reportedly found Quick “a short distance from the home,” and recovered an unspecified firearm from his person. During the investigation, officers learned that Quick is a previously convicted felon.

According to a release, the night shift officers had received several calls about Quick prior to the morning incident.

Quick was arrested and charged with: possession of a firearm by a felon; breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; injury to real property; assault by pointing a gun; second-degree trespassing; carrying a concealed gun; discharging a firearm in city limits; and going armed to the terror of the people; and possession of stolen goods.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 7.

Online court records show Quick has a June 16 court date on pending charges of misdemeanor larceny (seven counts) and injury to personal property.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Quick was most recently convicted in May 2021 of breaking and entering vehicles and was given probation.

Quick was first convicted in 2009 of felony breaking and entering, but his probation was revoked the following year, leading to him being locked up from March to June of 2010.

Less than six months after his release, Quick was convicted on two counts of felony breaking and entering. His probation was again revoked in 2011 and he served two consecutive sentences totalling nearly 15 months.

In 2013, Quick was convicted of obtaining property by false pretenses and resisting a public officer. He was again given probation, which was revoked the next year, resulting in a nearly six-month incarceration.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

