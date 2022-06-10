ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell may start charging transaction fees for credit card payments

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
 4 days ago
ROSWELL — Residents who pay the city of Roswell for utilities, taxes, court fees and other services using a credit card may have to pay a 2.5% transaction fee soon. Credit card transaction fees are commonly charged for services and are often worked into the price of goods at retail establishments....

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta makes $5.7 million available for small business loans

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new low-interest loan program to help small businesses in Atlanta. The Atlanta Recovery Loan Program is the first of four initiatives United Way of Greater Atlanta — in collaboration with Invest Atlanta — will roll out as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo. Mayor Dickens and Wells Fargo announced Atlanta’s Open for Business Fund award earlier this year alongside Congresswoman Nikema Williams and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Aberdeen Center rezoning for condos, $750,000 Stagecoach Road paving pact with school system on Thursday agenda for Peachtree City

Big changes may be coming to Peachtree City’s oldest shopping center if the City Council approves the requested rezoning off North Lake Drive at the June 16 meeting. In addition, the city is expected to sign an agreement with the Fayette County Board of Education that will result in the paving of Stagecoach Road leading to the newly constructed replacement for Booth Middle School.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

Truist Park, The Battery made just over $34M last year, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves officials said Truist Park and The Battery have made just over $34 million during their journey to become World Series champions. While looking at multiple studies on Tuesday, Cobb County’s finance director, Bill Volckmann alongside the CEO of the Braves Development Company, Mike Plant, said that fiscal returns of the park far exceeded expectations.
Roswell, GA
Georgia State
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Georgia Business
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Residents can monitor repeat offender cases with Fulton County's Court Watch program

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are confident a new program will be a meaningful step to fighting crime in the city. City and county officials announced the kickoff of a new community court watch program. It will put trained members of the public into court proceedings. Those people would track bond decisions, sentences, and other outcomes specifically for repeat offenders. Interested residents can apply online.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WKRC

80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - 80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Credit Card#Residents#The Roswell City Council#The White House#School Board Meetings#Georgia Sun
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Former U.S. Attorney Pak to Jan. 6 Committee: ‘Nothing irregular happened in the counting’ of Fulton County’s votes

A surveillance video then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer played for Georgia lawmakers in December 2020 purportedly revealing ballot-counting irregularities at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena showed nothing illegal, former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak told a congressional committee Monday. Testifying on the second day of hearings before...
wtoc.com

80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. 80 Acres Farms is an industry leading vertical farming company. A $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia will help the company meet the demand for fresh produce. “We are excited...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia man charged with killing postal carrier

Larry Steven Grogan has been charged by a federal grand jury with the murder of U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Asa Wood, Jr. In connection to the murder, Grogan is also charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm.
CBS 46

LAWSUIT: Redistricting ‘packed’ minorities into three Cobb Co. school districts

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new lawsuit accuses the Cobb County School Board and Board of Elections of unlawfully ‘packing’ Black families into three school districts to “whitewash” representation. The controversy comes after this year’s redistricting of maps. The litigation was filed by Southern Poverty...
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

