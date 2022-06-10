Eastbound lanes of I-94 shut down in La Porte County

ELKHART, Ind. -- According to the City of Elkhart Municipal Government, Belvedere Road from State Road 19 to Mobile Drive will be closed starting Wednesday. The closure will last approximately two days, and will affect all thru-traffic.
ELKHART, Ind. -- A two-vehicle collision on Tuesday around 3:51 p.m. stemming from one driver’s failure to halt at a stop sign has led to one woman being hospitalized. 41-year-old New Paris resident, Brock Maust, was traveling south on County Road 17 north of State Road 119, and failed to halt at a stop sign.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Factoring in high summer temperatures, St. Joseph Highway crews will be conducting pre-emptive maintenance along Bremen Highway from Dragoon Trail to Ireland Road all Wednesday morning. The work consists of saw-cutting operations along the concrete pavements. Officials cite this work as having been successful at eliminating road...
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and the Michigan State Line on or after Tuesday, June 14. These closures are due to INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. commencing two pipeline projects. The lane closures will be east of...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Chicago Avenue in Goshen will be closed between Wilkinson Street and Denver Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m., and the closure will last until Friday morning. The closure stems from the Goshen Water & Sewer Department repairing a sewer main on Chicago Avenue. Construction will require...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Sections of Locust Road and Johnson Road will be closed for bridge deck overlay projects beginning on or after June 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. Both sections will be closed for about two weeks. Locust Road will be closed over the U.S....
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana is cleaning up storm damage after last night. In Mishawaka, heavy winds knocked debris and trees into the streets, and cars parked along them were not safe. Near the corner of Linden Avenue and Miami Club Drive, tree limbs came down, badly damaging...
Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
ELKHART, Ind. – The City of Elkhart has opened a cooling center at Pierre Moran Pavilion because of the excessive heat. The cooling center, located at 201 W. Wolf Avenue, will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.
The city of Valparaiso is planning almost $5.7 million in street and sidewalk projects this year. City Engineer Mike Jabo discussed this year's projects with the city council Monday. "A lot of the roads were based on input . . . but a lot of it is we have a...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- According to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation, several routes will not run on Tuesday. #7: 6:10 a.m. & 8:10 a.m. #15A: 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 1:45 p.m. #15B: 12:15 p.m. & 1:15 p.m. These routes will reportedly not...
MARCELLUS, Mi. -- “All heck broke loose on the weather," said area resident Tom Chupp, describing the powerful Summer storm that rolled through late last night. "Never thought this was going to happen.”. Marcellus residents were in disbelief, as they saw the damage left behind. “Shingles on our roof...
A semi tractor-trailer driver was injured when his semi rear-ended another one on U.S. 30 near the Ind. 15 overpass Monday shortly before noon. Warsaw Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar said that the first semi was either slowed or stopped in traffic when the white semi rear-ended the trailer of the first semi, causing extensive damage.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police chase in Marshall County led to an arrest last week. Police responded to a vehicle pursuit in Warsaw just before 10 p.m. on June 9. The pursuit ended in the area of Marshall County’s East County Line Road and 2B Road, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed.
WARSAW, Ind. --The eastbound lanes of US 30 at the SR 15 overpass were shut down due to a crash involving semis Monday, according to Warsaw Police. The crash happened before noon on Monday. The road has since reopened.
Indiana Michigan Power has been working to restore power to over 37,000 customers who lost power due to Monday night's storms. Here are the approximate outage counts and estimated restoration times as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:. Benton Harbor area - 1,119 without power. Estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Wednesday.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Indiana’s first-ever Tiny House Veteran Village made its way into phase two of construction on Monday at 6 p.m. City Council members and the Mayor were present for the groundbreaking ceremony on the site of what will soon be seven new homes. The village will help...
