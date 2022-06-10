Eastbound lanes of I-94 shut down in La Porte County

A semi tractor-trailer driver was injured when his semi rear-ended another one on U.S. 30 near the Ind. 15 overpass Monday shortly before noon. Warsaw Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar said that the first semi was either slowed or stopped in traffic when the white semi rear-ended the trailer of the first semi, causing extensive damage.

