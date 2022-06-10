60 Student-Athletes Honored on 2022 WENY Top Drawer team

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College Women's Hockey captain Eliza Beaudin earned All-American Academic Honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Beaudin is just the fourth women's hockey player in school history to receive the honor and the first since 2019. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.94 cumulative GPA in psychology.
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) - Wellsboro graduate Caitlyn Callahan has signed her National Letter of Intent to play division one volleyball at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) on a full scholarship. Callahan graduated from Wellsboro in 2020 as a standout volleyball player. She earned three Pennsylvania All-State Player of the...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The 27th annual Waterfront Festival returned to Watkins Glen today. Festivities took place in front of the Seneca Lake harbor. Thousands came out to celebrate together. Local vendors served people food, drinks, and gave them opportunities to shop. Laurie Denardo, the head chair of the festival, said the event was a huge success.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- It didn't rain on festivities at the 27th Annual Waterfront Festival Saturday morning as many teams geared up for the Cardboard Boat Regatta. Hundreds flocked to Seneca Harbor Park to watch the boat race, part of the 27th Annual Waterfront Festival. The festival returned to Watkins Glen this weekend after taking a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Thirty teams raced around the Seneca Village Marina with boats only made from cardboard, tape, glue, and paint. Heavy winds and temperatures in the 50s were not enough to keep people away from watching the boat race.
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Horseheads man was airlifted today after hitting a deer with his motorcycle. According to the Steuben County Sherriff's office, a deer entered the roadway causing a crash between a motorcycle and the deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 52 year old male from Horseheads was seriously injured and was taken via helicopter to a trauma center.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Waterfront Festival and Cardboard Boat Regatta, an annual summer event in the Finger Lakes region returns tomorrow. Today, organizers helped food vendors prepare for tomorrow's festival. Head chairwoman of the festival, Laurie Denardo, is expecting thousands to show up for the event. “We're getting...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday, the City of Elmira and surrounding communities held their 22nd annual Juneteenth celebration in Ernie Davis Park. "Great day, even with the wind, with the cold, they're here and that just shows such unity in our community," said Anita Lewis, a member of the Juneteenth Planning Committee.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold its annual Juneteenth Freedom Day event on Saturday. According to WENY-TV's media partner The Star Gazette, the event will take place at Ernie Davis Park on Dickinson St. in Elmira from noon to 4 p.m. Elmira-Corning's Juneteenth Freedom Day will feature...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department announced the vehicle auction from May has been extended to the end of June. The reason is due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning auction bidder. There are still a number of vehicles available to auction to the...
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Four suspects were reported in a theft outside of Cayuga Heights. On Friday at approximately 12:30 PM, the suspects were located during a traffic stop along the 400 block of Cayuga Heights Road. Two of the four suspects ran south toward Ithaca. A 3rd suspect has been taken into custody.
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- The Arts & Crafts Fair and International Street of Foods set up shop Friday morning in part of the 80th Annual Laurel Festival. The Green was flooded with people starting Friday morning looking for some local goodies. From 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., a wide variety of foods and handmade crafts were available for shoppers. The festival was designed to observe the mountain laurel, the state flower of Pennsylvania, while drawing outside the community for people to join in on the festivities.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Library fines are being permanently dropped in the Chemung County Library District. There are a number of factors for this change. The Director of the Chemung County District, Robert Shaw, said the most surprising factor is that people tend to bring their books back in more quickly when the worry of being fined is not there.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Watkins Glen man has pleaded guilty after he was found to have stolen $300,000 while employed by a Watkins Glen Supply, a family owned hardware store. The Schuyler County District Attorney's Office said that the charges come from a period between 2013 and 2020...
NEW YORK (WENY) -- The celebration of Juneteenth started in 1866. The June 19 celebration memorialized the day that the last African American slave learned of their freedom. 1866 is two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by former President Abraham Lincoln. While celebrated locally for generations, this will...
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- The Borough of Lawrenceville will be at Tioga County, Pennsylvania, court July 13 over a "Petition to Enforce Order" that was issued to the borough on June 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection accuses Lawrenceville Borough of violating the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water...
Comments / 0