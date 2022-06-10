60 Student-Athletes Honored on 2022 WENY Top Drawer team

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- It didn't rain on festivities at the 27th Annual Waterfront Festival Saturday morning as many teams geared up for the Cardboard Boat Regatta. Hundreds flocked to Seneca Harbor Park to watch the boat race, part of the 27th Annual Waterfront Festival. The festival returned to Watkins Glen this weekend after taking a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Thirty teams raced around the Seneca Village Marina with boats only made from cardboard, tape, glue, and paint. Heavy winds and temperatures in the 50s were not enough to keep people away from watching the boat race.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO