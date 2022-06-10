ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Two UNC basketball standouts make top returners list

By Nick Delahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo UNC basketball standouts made Andy Katz’s top 25 returners list for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Which Tar Heels made the cut?!. We’re still a few months away from the official start of the college basketball season. Still, it’s never too early for college basketball analysts to start looking ahead in...

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball program thriving in the new NIL Era

In the first year that the new NIL rules have been in place, members of the UNC basketball program have greatly benefitted from them. We’re a few weeks away from the one-year anniversary of the NIL rules that were put in place by the NCAA. These rules were adopted...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Duke men's basketball's Keenan Worthington to transfer

Keenan Worthington, a 6-foot-8 forward, is transferring from Duke after playing last season as his first under scholarship, a team spokesperson told The Chronicle Tuesday evening. The Chapel Hill native scored six points in 28 career minutes and appeared in nine games during his junior season. Worthington announced his commitment...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach K's Grandson Announces Commitment: CBB World Reacts

Michael Savarino is following his famous grandfather out of Duke University. The guard entered the transfer portal shortly after Mike Krzyzewski concluded his 42nd and final season and the Blue Devils' head coach. On Monday night, Savarino announced his commitment to play for NYU. Duke fans took to Twitter to...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Missouri State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Four-Star Guard Freddie Dilione Sets Visit With Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly set to host a talented playmaker on Rocky Top this week. According to a report from HoopGate on Monday, class of 2023 guard Freddie Dilione is set to visit Tennessee and head coach Rick Barnes this upcoming Wednesday. Dilione, a combo guard, is ranked as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WNCT

Tarboro native Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. Harrell, 28, from Tarboro, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news […]
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Katz
Person
Antoine Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
chapelboro.com

Orange County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Eduardo Cervantes Garcia of Chapel Hill won a prize of $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday. The lottery shared a release saying Cervantes Garcia bought the ticket from Family Fare on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chapel Hill and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Cervantes Garcia will take home $71,016.
FOX8 News

Could Greensboro native Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson run for Congress?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The course for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s political future has drawn discussion about a new direction. Before becoming North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2020, the Republican from Greensboro rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon. More recently […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Ncaa March Madness#North Carolina Basketball#Unc
wallstreetwindow.com

One Million Dollar Homes In Starmount Forest Greensboro, North Carolina (What Do You Get?)

Yes, there are homes now selling for one million dollars in Greensboro, North Carolina. What does that much money get you? Check out this new video by Greensboro realtor Meredith Parson and you’ll see. As she writes on on the description of her video, “Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina has SO much to offer in all price ranges, but the million dollar homes are really special here in this neighborhood. You’re really close to the swans near the lake, tons of walking trails, and lots of homes border the golf course. If you’re a golfer, this is a perfect choice for you! You’re also extremely close to everything in Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina. Whether you need to get to Friendly Center or one of the major streets in Greensboro North Carolina you’ll have no trouble getting there from Starmount Forest!”
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

FanSided

259K+
Followers
490K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy