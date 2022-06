The Bridger-Teton National Forest has closed Cottonwood Creek Rd. (FS 10208) on the Greys River Ranger District until further notice due to flooding. The Forest Service said that there is “significant water across the roadway and the road is no longer stable and is known to have collapsed in areas.” The road will be closed “until this hazard is resolved.”

