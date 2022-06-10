Spartanburg Methodist College campus safety police officer and wife charged with multiple crimes against children under 16

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with multiple crimes against children under 16.

According to SLED, Caleb River, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor while Julia L. Rivera, 47, was charged with Committing or Attempting a Lewd Act upon a Child under 16.

According to the warrant, the incident happened between July 25, 1997 and July 24, 1997.

The warrant states that Caleb Rivera knowingly and willingly let the child drink wine, placed the child in the bed, and slipped his hand into the child’s shorts and panties.

Meanwhile, the warrant states that Julia Rivera exposed herself and her private parts to the victim, enticed the victim into the shower with her, and while both being naked, Rivera rubbed soap on herself instructing the child to do the same.

Both Caleb Rivera and Julia Rivera have been booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

