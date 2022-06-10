Warming weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -An excessive heat warning continues for the entire area through late Wednesday evening. High temperatures will continue in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index, what it feels like when you add the humidity, brings temperatures between 100 and 110 degree. Nighttime temperatures will also be very warm with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s after spending a good part of the evening in the 80s. Temperatures will drop a bit later this week but more heat is on the way for next week. Tuesday and Wednesday have been declared FIRST ALERT weather days due to the dangerous heat. Stay With Fort Wayne’s NBC for the latest.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - More impactful weather is in store following last night’s severe storms. A major factor contributing to the intensity of Monday’s storms was increasing heat and humidity leading to instability in the atmosphere. Heat and humidity will continue to rise to dangerous levels this Tuesday with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect at noon and remaining in effect until midnight Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - More heat and humidity is in store this Wednesday as highs climb to the upper 90s. Heat index values will reach the triple digits as a Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until midnight. Additionally, another Air Quality Alert Day has been declared with high levels of ozone present along with heat and humidity. Skies will again be mostly sunny as rain remains out of the forecast for the next several days.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A heat wave will take hold this work week as humidity rises over the next several days. High temperatures will reach near 90 as dew points climb tot he upper 70s. Heat and humidity could contribute to possible thunderstorm development later this afternoon. A line of developing showers will arrive in the Midwest by early evening that could potentially produce some strong to severe storms with heavy rain and gusty winds.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Storm Prediction Center has officially classified Monday night’s storm complex as a derecho. This storm complex produced damaging winds including a 98 mph gust in Fort Wayne as well as a 76 mph gust in Yoder. Severe winds (gusts equal to or greater than 58 mph) were measured in Defiance, Kosciusko, Putnam, and Whitley counties.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The large dome at The Plex South, 5702 Engle Road, collapsed Monday night during the derecho. Co-Owner, Bobby Poursanidis says it happened around midnight Monday, even though the generators kicked in to keep the structure inflated, but says the wind was so powerful that it caused the covering to go down.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - More the 1,200 utility crews have arrived in Fort Wayne to help Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restore power to approximately 21,800 customers still without power after Monday’s derecho. In a 1 p.m. update Wednesday, I&M says they have restored power to...
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews have restored power to about 10,000 customers after a derecho tore through the area Monday night. Earlier on Tuesday, I&M’s website showed 41,000 customers without electricity as of 4:30 a.m. The company asked for patience as it tended to the network. Then as of 11 a.m., they say that number went down to 37,800. Their 4 p.m. update says that number has now decreased to 30,700.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne says they continue to respond to overseeing the clearing of debris and emergency situations. Residents needing to drop off tree branches and limbs can take them to the City Biosolids Facility, 6202 Lake Avenue which will have extended hours until 8 p.m. tonight through Thursday. Fees will be waived through Sunday. The facility will be open on the weekdays from 8 a.m. with Friday and Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours from noon until 6 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads up that numerous traffic signals in the area are out of service following severe weather Monday night. They say motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Boulevard, will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for anyone that needs a place to stay cool. The Rescue Mission says the doors are open year-round to anyone who needs shelter or meals,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summer is here and to celebrate Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods is stopping by the studio to make a delicious strawberry shortcake. Grace combines an easy recipe with fresh, farm-grown ingredients to make a sweet treat that your family will fall in love with.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne FC put together a, 4-0, dominant performance over the Dayton Dutch Lions at Shields Field on Tuesday night. FC’s Tom Abrahamsson opened up the scorebooks with a free kick goal in the second minute of play. Crisp passing from...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Numerous traffic signals in the area remain out of service following Monday’s derecho, the City of Fort Wayne said on Wednesday morning. They remind drivers to use caution in those areas and treat them as all-way stops. Traffic signals are out...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Area fire departments are responding to a house fire on the city’s north side Tuesday morning near Huntertown. Crews say they were called to a home in the 12000 block of Harvest Bay Dr., near Union Chapel and Auburn roads, on reports of a house fire.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Residents of Fort Wayne will not have their recycling collected this week as the City of Fort Wayne will be focusing on garbage collection. For Monday, they say Red River crews are finishing garbage collections for Thursday and Friday routes and city...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the name and official cause of death of the 81-year-old man that had been reported missing on June 4 and was the subject of a Silver Alert. Steven Edward Clemmer, from Fort Wayne, was found...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing early on Sunday morning, police say. Officers say they were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane just before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man who was having trouble breathing and was bleeding. The man was last said to be in life-threatening condition. Investigators say they got a description of a possible suspect, who was found a short time later and was taken in for questioning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say battered an employee at a local business on May 26 around 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the suspect in the photos is asked...
