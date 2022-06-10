Appalachian Power requests renewable energy projects to reduce carbon energy usage

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power wants to reduce its carbon energy usage statewide.

The power company put in two new requests for proposals (RFPs) to help them meet its goals under the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

Under the requests, the power company is proposing up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar and/or wind resources under one or more long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Appalachian Power is also requesting unbundled renewable energy certificates (RECs). This is a market-based instrument that allows one megawatt-hour (MWh) to be produced and delivered to the electricity grid from a renewable energy source.

“The RFPs issued today are another step in supporting our goal of carbon-free generation in Virginia by 2050,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We’ve made great progress in expanding our renewable energy portfolio over the last two years and are eager to see what bidders bring to us as a result of this latest RFP.”

Businesses can submit a proposal by heading to the Appalachian Power website . Proposals must be submitted by July 27.

