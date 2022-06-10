'Cancerous' 'disingenuous' 'duplicitous' — judge rebukes city, paves way to referendum on Galloway development

Galloway neighbors left with mixed emotions after City Council passes rezoning and moratorium

Unanimously ruling that such a referendum does not violate state law, the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Springfield must hold a citywide election on a proposed development in the Galloway area.

Elevation Enterprises LLC has been trying to build a 100-unit, multi-story apartment complex across the street from Sequiota Park since 2018. But after city council passed rezoning to allow the complex's construction, members of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association collected more than 2,700 petition signatures to force a referendum on whether the construction can go ahead.

After the city set such an election, Elevation Enterprises sued — claiming such a referendum violated state law. A Greene County Circuit Court agreed with that argument last May, but the three-judge appeals panel overturned that decision in their Thursday ruling.

"City Respondents are ordered to take all necessary steps to place (the ordinance) before the electors for a vote in accordance with the provisions of the city charter," reads the ruling's unanimous conclusion — paving the way for a citywide election on the rezoning ordinance.

Celebrating the higher court's ruling, members of Galloway Village Neighborhood Association were "thrilled," according to a statement.

"Our goal from the beginning was to ensure that citizens voices were heard by the City, and this decision will certainly accomplish that goal. Through the court ordered election, citizens will have the final say on this rezoning matter," reads the neighborhood association's statement to the News-Leader.

With victory in hand, Galloway Village residents are one step closer making their case to city voters — concerns of increased car traffic, flooding and the perceived loss of Galloway's identity as a railroad town in the 1800s.

City argument is the 'cancerous anomaly at the heart' of case

While ruling against Elevation Enterprises, Judge Gary Lynch reserved his sharpest criticism for the legal case of the city, which supported the developer in their argument against holding a referendum.

Judge Lynch called this the "cancerous anomaly at the heart of this litigation."

"Rather than supporting in this litigation the legality of the election it called and set, the city takes the legal position that holding the election it set violates state law and for that reason the city should be enjoined by the courts from holding the election," he wrote — paraphrasing the city's argument.

"If that is the city's principled and sincerely-held legal position, rather than a disingenuous and duplicitous (effort) to seek from the courts an end-run around the referendum requirements in its own charter, it should not have adopted (the referendum ordinance) in the first instance, or upon its later determination that such an election violates state law, immediately repealed it."

He goes on to write the city's legal argument is "clearly and irrevocably inconsistent" and calls on the court to "strike and refuse to address any arguments in the city's brief."

In their statement to the News-Leader, the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association said the city's actions to avoid a referendum were tantamount to a "subversion" of the city's charter.

"We believe this court opinion will end the City's attempts to subvert the referendum process in rezoning cases and provide citizens with a recourse when they have been otherwise ignored through the hearing processes," their statement reads.

The city declined to comment on the ruling, citing "pending litigation" in the case. The city or developers can still ask for the appeals court to reconsider or appeal the case to the Missouri Supreme Court.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 'Cancerous' 'disingenuous' 'duplicitous' — judge rebukes city, paves way to referendum on Galloway development