The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and optioned Scott Kingery.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have optioned infielder Scott Kingery back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and have reinstated pitcher Zack Wheeler from the paternity list.

Wheeler, originally slated to start Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, will now start Saturday's game. The team wanted to give him some extra time as his wife, Dominique, just had a healthy baby girl.

Instead, Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Phillies. He's coming off of a rough outing his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, in which he only pitched 3.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits.

Kingery did not appear in the lineup with the big league squad since his call-up on Tuesday , but was put in to play second base in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 10-0 win. Kingery will return to Lehigh Valley with the IronPigs, hoping to find more success than he found in his previous 16 games.

It's unclear whether the Philadelphia has seen the last of Scotty Jetpax at the major league level.

