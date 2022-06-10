ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Two-Time All-Star Blasts Hall-of-Fame Manager After Epic Home Run

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy had some choice words for Chicago White Sox Tony LaRussa after hitting a three run home run.

Max Muncy's struggles this season aren't exactly a secret. After tearing his UCL on the last day of the regular season last year, Muncy decided to start this season on day one. His offensive production, at least his power numbers, show that his injured elbow still isn't quite right.

The Dodgers placed Muncy on the 10-day IL to give him a few days off and then, shipped him out to the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) to try to dial in his swing. Muncy batted .143 in 14 at-bats in the minors, but did have a walk-off hit .

On Thursday, LA brought Muncy back to the big club and started him in the cleanup spot for the Dodgers rubber match against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Muncy didn't disappoint.

After doubling in a pair in the fifth inning to the give LA the lead, Muncy was on deck in the top of the sixth with two outs.

Trea Turner was at-bat and with a 1-2 count, Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa made the fateful decision to inexplicably intentionally walk Turner to get Muncy to the plate.

With two on and two out, Muncy crushed a three-run bomb to left centerfield to give the Dodgers a 10-5 lead. After such an ice cold start of the season, a trip to the IL, and a minor league rehab assignment, Max was full of emotion as he jogged back to the dugout.

The cameras at NBC Sports Chicago caught what looked like Max Muncy uttering some strong words for the manager that had apparently deemed him as an easy out.

"You [expletive] walk him with two strikes. [Expletive] you, [expletive]!"

It was a big moment from a player that needed a big moment and more importantly, helped power his team to a series win cover the White Sox.

