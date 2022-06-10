ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ECU's Alec Makarewicz make diving play to save a run vs. Texas in 8th, then he homers

By Erik Hall, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XE6T4_0g759Sjb00

East Carolina Pirates third baseman Alec Makarewicz had a big eighth inning vs. the Texas Longhorns on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Greenville Super Regional Game 1.

Makarewicz made a diving play to his left before throwing out Texas leadoff hitter Douglas Hodo III to end the top of the eighth inning. His defensive play prevented Texas' Silas Ardoin from scoring from third base.

Then to start the bottom of the eighth inning, Makarewicz hit a solo home run. The Makarewicz homer put ECU baseball up 9-7.

His homer was the start of a five-run eighth inning for ECU, and the Pirates took a 13-7 lead into the ninth inning against the Texas Longhorns.

ECU defeated Texas 13-7.

ECU's Alec Makarewicz diving play vs. Texas Longhorns baseball

The Makarewicz assist was his second assist of the game.

ECU's Alec Makarewicz solo home run

Makarewicz's homer was in the glove of Hodo, the Texas center fielder, but it popped out and over the left-center field fence.

The homer made Makarewicz 2-for-4 on the day vs. Texas. He also had a double and a run in the fourth inning.

With the win, East Carolina improved to 46-19 overall. Texas went to 45-20 overall.

The Greenville Super Regional winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which starts Friday, June 17.

Cliff Godwin is the East Carolina Pirates baseball head coach. David Pierce is the Texas Longhorns baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

