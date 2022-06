With the cost of everything going up, does the word free get your attention?. The Denver Municipal Band has been performing free concerts for the Denver-metro area since 1861. “This year we are back to a full schedule, performing more than six concerts in a month. Last year we only offered about three each month due to COVID restrictions,” said Tami Matthews, volunteer marketing director for the DMB.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO