New York Knicks Fans Will Love This Report About Carmelo Anthony

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have had "internal conversations" about Carmelo Anthony. He spent this past season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who had been expected to make a run at the NBA Finals. They missed the NBA playoffs, and the Finals are going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Anthony just finished this past season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs.

The former All-Star averaged over 13 points per game on nearly 38% shooting from the three-point range.

The Knicks also had a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs after they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021.

The 38-year-old is fan-favorite in New York, and he helped them make the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in 2013.

He played for the Knicks from the middle of the 2011 season all the way until the end of the 2017 season.

In New York, he was an All-Star every season, so he had some of the best years of his career there.

However, he won more with the Denver Nuggets, who was the team that had originally drafted him third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

