Keegan Holmstrom pitches Grove City into OHSAA Division I state baseball championship game

AKRON — The pitching of Keegan Holmstrom and some early game small ball propelled the Grove City baseball team into the Division I state final.

Holmstrom, a sophomore left-hander who has committed to Ohio State, turned in a complete-game effort in leading the Greyhounds to a 4-1 win over Mason in a state semifinal June 10 at Canal Park in Akron.

Grove City improved to 26-7 and will play Sylvania Northview for the championship at 4 p.m. June 11 at Canal Park. Northview beat Chagrin Falls Kenston 3-2 in the other semifinal.

It will be the Greyhounds’ first appearance in the state title game. Coach Ryan Alexander had led the team to state twice before, losing in semifinals in 2011 (7-2 to Liberty Township Lakota East) and 2012 (3-2 to Cincinnati Moeller).

Holmstrom improved to 9-0, scattering four hits while striking out six and walking three.

“Our offense came out swinging today,” Holmstrom said. “I know our dudes are going to compete every at-bat. If I get that one run, we’re good. I trust my stuff and I have a lot of confidence in our defense. They’re going to make plays.”

Grove City opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by Jackson Ware and Dennis Ritlinger-Nirider.

“We got that one run early on and I think Keegan truly believes if he gets one run, he’s going to win the game,” Alexander said. “That’s how he acts. That’s how he believes in himself. He plays with a ton of confidence and he should.”

The Greyhounds took advantage of three bunt singles in the second to open a 4-0 lead. Ware added an RBI single.

“We drop an occasional bunt and our guys believe in it,” Alexander said. “We’ve won so many big games with it that now they know it’s a big part of our game.”

Holmstrom, Ritlinger-Nirider and Ware each had two of Grove City’s eight hits.

The Comets scored in the fifth on A.J. Lefton’s sacrifice fly.

Holmstrom pitched out of trouble in the fourth and sixth innings.

After Michael Murphy and Sean Krueckeberg reached to open the sixth, Holmstrom and third baseman Zak Sigman teamed up for the first out when Holmstrom scooped up Alex Koelling’s bunt and forced out pinch-runner Casey Doner at third. Holmstrom then retired the next two batters to end the threat.

In the seventh, second baseman Trent Ruffing and shortstop Spencer Stoll combined to turn a game-ending double play.

Brenden Garula, the state Player of the Year in Division I, went the first 5 2/3 innings for Mason and was tagged with the loss. He allowed eight hits while striking out three and walking one.

Mason finished 27-5.

“I truly believe we should win every game, and that’s probably half my fault,” Alexander said. “I love this group of dudes. They’re a great group. They work hard. They do things the right way. They do things the right way in life. I’m so proud of them.”

Alexander is looking forward to facing Northview for the title.

“We watched them this morning,” he said. “They’re a great baseball team. They found a way to win it at the end. That was a wild one. If you get here, you know you’re going to play great teams. We’re just excited for the moment and excited to come here and compete.”

