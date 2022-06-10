ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man severely injured by vape pen explosion

By Fontaine Glenn
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OjoF_0g757E7j00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road and one Pennsylvania man experienced excruciating injuries

Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded.

Some images may be disturbing for some viewers.

“He was literally screaming on fire, he was like ‘help me, help me, somebody help me.’ It’s hard to believe something like that could happen,” said Jennifer Warrick, son burned by vape battery.

That was Jennifer Warrick describing what happened to her son when his vape battery exploded in his pants pocket, burning about 90 percent of his leg.

Pennsylvania investigating 17 lung disease cases possibly linked to vaping

According to a study, over 2,000 e-cigarette explosions and burn injuries sent users to the emergency room in 2018.

“You wouldn’t think for a second, like one second you drop it in your pocket, boom your leg is on fire, and your scarred for life,” said Warrick.

And there are the more often talked about medical concerns.

With each puff of an e-cigarette, doctors say, especially in teenagers, the toxins and metals being inhaled into their young lungs can leave lasting effects.

“The big concern is not only a risk for addiction, but the components are a certain biochemical processes that we don’t really have a good understanding of. But we do know that e-cigarettes contain toxins as well as metals,” said Dr. Jeffery McGovern, pulmonologist, St. Vincent Hospital.

In 2019, Pennsylvania moved the age to buy e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 years old, excluding veterans and active military members.

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

As for Noah, for the past several weeks, he and his mom have gone back and forth from Union City to UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center in Pittsburgh.

“When he was in the hospital, it was heartbreaking, I mean the pain is excruciating. If you’ve never felt a burn, I pray you never do, because these burns are so deep,” said Warrick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 36

Jebron's Lame
4d ago

The vape was activated in his pocket causing the device to heat up. It melted the solder connections and caused the battery to short out which caused the battery to explode.

Reply(2)
15
RackAttack
4d ago

"... are a certain biochemical processes that we don’t really have a good understanding of." ...... but the mRNA vaccines are perfectly okay, right?

Reply
11
45followersneed?
4d ago

must have not been experienced with vapes to cause bodily injury to himself. I've been vaping for many of years and never had anything go wrong with a vape.

Reply
3
Related
WTAJ

Clearfield man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man pleaded guilty in federal court after being caught in a drug bust in 2020 that saw 38 people across Pennsylvania get indicted. According to a release from the federal court, 44-year-old Andrew Knepp took a guilty plea nearly two years after the 38 people were busted. An investigation […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local Uber driver attacked by passenger who had kids with her

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local Uber driver was attacked by a passenger. Chelsea Maskew said her car was in park and her seat belt was still on when her passenger who was seated next to her began to attack. The assault lasted for nearly five minutes, but the physical and emotional damage will linger much longer.
WFMJ.com

Death of toddler run over in driveway ruled 'accidental'

The death of a one-year-old child who was run over in a Crawford County, Pennsylvania driveway has been ruled “accidental”. State Police say the male toddler was run over by a pickup truck in the driveway of a Sparta Township home along State Highway 77 last Thursday. First...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Pennsylvania#Nexstar#Wfxp#E Cigarettes#Accident
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania man exonerated of murder after 91 years

Jun. 14—MEDIA COURTHOUSE — After more than 91 years, a 16-year-old convicted and executed for a crime many believe he did not commit has been exonerated. Applause rang out in the large ceremonial Courtroom #1 as Common Pleas President Judge Kevin F. Kelly read a prepared opinion finding “numerous fundamental due process violations” took place during and after the conviction of Alexander McClay Williams for the murder of 34-year-old Vida Robare on Oct. 3, 1930, and that he was therefore granting a joint motion from defense attorney Robert Keller and District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer for a new trial.
WTAJ

Police: Man steals $100k cash, uses it to buy truck in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple man is being accused of stealing $100,000 in cash from his former employer and then using it to pay for a Dodge pickup truck. Zachary Thomas Blank, 28, allegedly broke into a used car dealership in Johnstown and took $100,000 in $100 bills and a gun from an […]
NBC Philadelphia

Charges Dismissed for Black Teen Who Was Executed 91 Years Ago

More than 90 years after he became the youngest person to be executed in Pennsylvania's history, charges have been dismissed against a Black teen who was sentenced to death by an all-white jury. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Monday that the case against Alexander McClay Williams has been nol prossed...
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Threat Of Rabies

Twenty-Two Pennsylvania counties have reported an increase in rabies virus cases. Monroe County and several surrounding counties have seen reported cases of rabies. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) contagion map, the infected animal in Monroe County is foxes.
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery of methamphetamine, fentanyl leads to charges

Williamsport, Pa. —The confidential informant left the vehicle near the 3000 block of Lycoming Creek Road and met with a person officers said agreed to sell narcotics. Related reading: 55 bundles of heroin, 3.56 ounces of meth discovered inside suspect’s vehicle The CI got into a vehicle with Tyree Golden, 30, of Wilkes-Barre and exchanged $350 for methamphetamine and fentanyl, detectives said. According to investigators, Golden delivered 7.48 grams of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man strangles brother during argument over moving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he strangled his brother during an argument. Zachary Ferris, 26, physically assaulted his brother at his home along 17th Avenue on June 11 when his brother told him he could not help him move his personal items out of his home, according […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
ACCIDENT, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Child endangerment charges filed after two children discovered in apartment alone

Shamokin, Pa. — Police waited with two children as they tried to find the person responsible for watching them, according to charges. Those attempts failed and authorities removed the children from the apartment located near the 500 block of North Market Street in Shamokin. Ahkil Lee, 28, of Mount Carmel was taken into custody after both juveniles told police they had been alone throughout the day. Lee was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He will appear before Judge John Gembic on July 5 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
SHAMOKIN, PA
WTAJ

After punching cop, Altoona woman sent to jail, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman landed herself in jail after reportedly punching an officer in the side of the head before being taken to the ground and arrested. Angela Hatch, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police were called by an anonymous caller that she was on someone’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Attempted Homicide Suspect

RONKS, PA — A former resident of Manheim, Pennsylvania is wanted by the East Lampeter Township Police Department in connection to an attempted homicide. Terrence R Henderson, age 43, has been charged with Criminal Attempt at Homicide and related offenses after an incident that occurred at the Olde Amish Inn located at 33 Eastbrook Rd in Ronks, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
RONKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

5 arrested during Blair County DUI Task Force patrol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol. The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals. Only two were arrested for DUI. One […]
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy