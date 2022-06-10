ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue names next university president

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WEHT) – The Purdue Board of Trustees on Friday announced the unanimous decision to name Dr. Mung Chiang as the university’s next president. Dr. Chiang will replace current president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels effective January 1, 2023.

Chiang is the current John A Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. According to the university, Chiang has played a central role in establishing new relationships with federal agencies in the national security and economic development sectors and in recruiting new companies to invest and create jobs in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.

Purdue athletics facilities getting new renovations

Daniels has served as the university’s president since 2013. Before that he served as Indiana’s governor from 2005 to 2013.

John Burris
4d ago

At the risk of sounding racist, what is his nation of birth and does he have connections with any foreign governments?

