ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez has his rehab paused due to leg soreness

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj8Df_0g756jKL00

CHARLOTTE – It hasn’t been as smooth of a rehabilitation process in Triple-A for the White Sox starting major league left fielder, and it had another setback late this week.

Eloy Jimenez had his workouts paused in Charlotte this week after he experienced leg soreness this week according to general manager Rick Hahn. He says that the outfielder will be out for a minimum of five days before restarting his work with the Knights.

Jimenez continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon in his right knee back in April, with an initial timeline for a return set for 6-to-8 weeks. After this recent setback, there is no timetable given for when the left fielder might return to the White Sox lineup specifically, but the hope remains that it will happen by the end of June.

It’s the second setback for Jimenez since arriving in Charlotte after he left a May 28th game after his first at-bat with soreness in the leg. He would return to the Knights’ lineup on June 1st to resume rehab and played five games before getting shut down again.

During his six total games in Charlotte, Jimenez is 4-for-17 with a run scored and two walks.

Injuries have plagued the outfielder over the last two seasons as he played in just 55 games in 2021 after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. Jimenez played in just 11 games before suffering his hamstring injury against the Twins on April 23rd in Minneapolis.

The outfielder was hitting .222/.256/.333 with a double, home run, and seven RBI when he suffered the injury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hahn
WGN News

3 found dead inside Round Lake Beach home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Three people were found dead Monday in a north suburban home, prompting a police pursuit later. At around 1:40 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside. […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming. Once there, […]
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Rehab#Soreness#The White Sox#Knights
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WGN News

Former CPD officer charged with aggravated battery, official misconduct in North Avenue Beach incident

CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has brought criminal charges against a former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach last year. Court records show that a grand jury charged Bruce Dyker with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Severe storms tear off roof of apartment building in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana. High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover. One person was injured and transported to […]
BELLWOOD, IL
WGN News

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee announced that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify […]
POTUS
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy