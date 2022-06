PlayStation Plus has added two additional tiers to its service, giving players a choice between three flexible options. PlayStation Plus was first launched in 2010 with the thought of changing the way that players played games with a subscription service. For the first time since then, PlayStation is now adding additional tiers to its subscription to give players more games to play. These additional tiers first rolled out to Asia at the end of May and have now been released in the U.S. The next countries to receive the new tiers are Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which will have access to them on June 23.

