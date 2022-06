To celebrate the unveiling of the new estate vineyard, the winery debuts its inaugural 2020 vintage of MacRostie Nightwing Vineyard Chardonnay. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – June 14, 2022 – Marking the culmination of five years of work developing and planting a virgin site in the Sonoma Coast’s acclaimed Petaluma Gap AVA, MacRostie Winery and Vineyards is excited to unveil its new Nightwing Estate Vineyard. The cool-climate vineyard is located at the mountainous eastern edge of the Petaluma Gap AVA and features some of the highest planted elevations in the region, reaching heights of 1,300 feet. Nightwing Vineyard was developed in 2017 and planted the following year as a mosaic of 35 blocks featuring 44 acres of Pinot Noir and 30 acres of Chardonnay. To coincide with the unveiling of the winery’s new estate vineyard, MacRostie is proud to announce the release of its debut 2020 Nightwing Vineyard Chardonnay.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO