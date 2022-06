LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Medical professionals are saying that even though Arkansans love summer outdoor activities they might have to be postponed for our safety. "This kind of heat is not the same kind of heat we were dealing with in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s," said Laura Hobart-Porter with the Arkansas Children's Hospital. "This is worse. And especially with the humidity, that's going to make it worse."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO