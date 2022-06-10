Looking for a spot to hike or bike? In 2023 there will be a shiny new trail for you

Listen up, Houston. If you love the outdoors, you might want to add the new 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail to your bucket list.

On Thursday, the Houston Parks Board broke ground on the Brays Bayou Greenway which is set to be completed by the Fall of 2023.

The 7.67-mile trail will connect Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, making it the longest segment built by the parks board.

"Many hands have reached into their pockets to pay for this great project, but when it's done, we'll have folks across communities to be able to join hands together and build our communities," said Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.

City officials said that the 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail will begin where the existing Brays Bayou Greenway ends, at Braeburn Glen Park, and connect to three Harris County Pct. 4 parks.