Pictures show man wanted in attack on woman in Highland Park, NJ

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a vehicle Friday morning on Asbury Avenue in the borough. Shortly before 7:45 a.m on Friday, June 10th, Atlantic Highlands police responding to the area of Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand Avenues discovered the body of an adult female inside the vehicle. The woman has not yet been identified. The cause and manner of death were to be determined by autopsy according to a press release issued June 10th. The prosecutor’s office did not respond before publication time with details about the woman nor the manner of her death.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO