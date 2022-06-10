ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Pictures show man wanted in attack on woman in Highland Park, NJ

By Dan Alexander
 4 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK — Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for an aggravated assault on a woman in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the...

