Sen. Rand Paul to campaign with Brooks in Huntsville, Homewood ahead of runoff election

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul will hit the campaign trail for U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks next week ahead of the Republican runoff election for U.S. Senate.

Paul, who became the first sitting U.S. Senator to back Brooks last year, will headline two town hall-style events on Friday, June 17.

Britt, Brooks head to runoff for US Senate

The first will be held at noon at the Valley Hotel, located at 2727 18th Street South in Homewood. The second event will follow at 3 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, located at 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd. SW in Huntsville.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Brooks, who has represented North Alabama in Congress since 2011, is running to replace longtime Senator Richard Shelby. In the runoff election, he will face former Shelby aide turned President of the Business Council of Alabama Katie Britt.

In the initial Republican primary election, Britt led with around 45% of the vote, followed by Brooks at 28%. Brooks made the runoff after gaining ground in a poll taken just before the primary – despite losing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The runoff election between Britt and Brooks will be held on Tuesday, June 21.

