BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kids share their thoughts on the first week of the Summer Fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The fair started last Thursday. Since then, hundreds of families have visited. 11-year-old Hailey Cassidy has been attending the Summer Fair for many years now. She said her favorite ride, the Gravitron never gets old.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO