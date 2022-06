PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the temperatures expected to rise into some of the highest of the year, it can cost you to run that air conditioning to keep yourself cool. There are ways to lessen the blow when the bill comes next month, and for the rest of the summer. For many of these tips, it's nothing extreme you have to do. It may require a little sacrifice of temperature, but by combining some of these ideas, you can save yourself some money. "The largest user of electricity is heating and cooling," West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO