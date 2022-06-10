Can Mike Franken beat Chuck Grassley?

Well, friends, the dust has (mostly) settled from last week's primary elections and it's time to start looking toward November.

I spent some time talking to people about how the race for U.S. Senate is shaping up now that Democrat Mike Franken has emerged as the nominee.

First of all, let's not understate the challenge for Democrats. Grassley has been winning elections by double digits longer than I've been alive. But Franken's explicit pitch to voters in the closing weeks of the campaign was that he can do it.

With his rural roots and extensive military record, even some Republicans acknowledge he could pose a tougher challenge to Grassley than former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer might have. And Grassley's poll numbers are about as soft as we've ever seen them. His approval rating among Republicans lags Gov. Kim Reynolds' by about 10 percentage points.

But underlying all of that is the fact that Iowa has been trending to the right for several election cycles and it's a midterm year — the point at which the party in power in Washington historically has faced backlash from voters. Even if some Republicans and independents are upset with Grassley, election analyst Jessica Taylor told me it's a stretch to imagine they'd vote for a Democrat instead.

This has been Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel. You can read my full report here and let me know: Does Franken stand a chance this fall?

