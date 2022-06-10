ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Taking no questions, DeSantis dunks on 'Biden-flation' before signing K-9 support bill

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biohn_0g755N8g00

BUNNELL — Gov. Ron DeSantis took his bill-signing show to Flagler County Friday, but first things first.

Before getting out his pen, he took a three-minute deviation to report that U.S. consumer prices grew by 8.6% in May, placing blame squarely on President Joe Biden.

"I do think it's sad to see some of the economic numbers with the Biden-flation coming out," DeSantis said.

Florida Legislature 2022:When DeSantis zigged, GOP lawmakers from Volusia, Flagler did too

Election Corruption:Who are the players in the ‘ghost’ candidate scheme that helped elect Sen. Jason Brodeur?

War on Wokeness:Over Democrats' objections, Florida Senate OKs parts of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act

"First they said it wasn't going to happen. Then they said it was transitory. Then it was basically gonna solve itself. They said it was going to moderate two months ago and now it's accelerating," DeSantis said. "You have energy, groceries, the things that really, really matter, are just going through the roof."

The inflation numbers, he said, are the result of "bad policy choices," including "declaring war" on U.S. energy production and printing "trillions and trillions of dollars."

DeSantis attempted to juxtapose the federal government's fiscal policy with Florida, which by law must operate with a balanced budget. The budget DeSantis signed earlier this month has a surplus and included record funding for Everglades restoration, teacher compensation and the transportation work program, he said without mentioning that the state's funding was helped by nearly $6 billion in federal CARES Act funding.

"It was a brutal report today. It's one thing to have to deal with this for a little bit if it was going to start going down, but that is not what that report said today, and that just is indication that there is going to be some rough sledding ahead."

The governor, who is asking voters to re-elect him later this year, spoke in a room packed with supporters and flanked by law enforcement officers from Flagler County and elsewhere. Several K-9 officers and their dogs stood up front.

Care for retired police dogs

DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 226, establishing the Care for Retired Police Dogs program.

After serving with law enforcement agencies, hundreds of police dogs are retired and put up for adoption. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been appropriated $300,000 to fund nonprofits to help with the veterinary care of those K-9s.

"We've also gotta think about these guys here on all four legs, because they do a lot. These K-9s are instrumental in helping to keep our communities safe. … They're put in very difficult situations. They're protecting not only the officers but they're protecting the public as a whole," DeSantis said.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill helping police K-9s injured while on duty by allowing emergency medical personnel to care for and transport them to veterinary hospitals. Senate Bill 226 builds on that by making caregivers of retired K-9s eligible to receive up to $1,500 of reimbursement for veterinary costs annually, DeSantis said.

Cost of caring for K-9s

In some cases, the retired police dogs are adopted by their handlers, and some have more than one.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said each dog, even without serious medical issues, costs caregivers about $3,000 annually. He said the state's investment is worthwhile.

"This bill will … take the burden off the handlers. Not only are they partners for life, but they become family members," Staly said.

The governor invited Emma Stanford, a 14-year-old Palm Coast girl who started the nonprofit Emma Loves K9s, to speak.

“As soon as I learned about the lack of funding for retired police dogs, I wanted Emma Loves K9s to assist their handlers with food and medical expenses,” she said. “The retired dogs have served us and our communities and I believe that they deserve the best possible care.”

DeSantis said the law will encourage the adoption of retired K-9s.

"I think you're going to see people lining up to be able to adopt these guys," he said, "and they're going to be able to live good retirements because they've earned it."

The event was billed as a press conference. DeSantis took no questions.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#State Of Florida#Senate Bill#Florida Senate#Politics State#Gop#Democrats
internewscast.com

Court Backs Florida Homeowners In Hurricane Damage Dispute

An appeals court Friday sided with homeowners in a dispute about additional damage they found after accepting a check from a property-insurance company for a claim stemming from Hurricane Matthew. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a Brevard County circuit-court decision that People’s Trust Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Recent voter fraud sentences show inequity in criminal justice system

Two recent sets of voter fraud penalties show Florida's laws aren't being applied fairly. Last month, 10 convicted felons were charged with voter fraud. Last week, the first of them was sentenced to three years in prison. Daniel Dion Roberts received the sentence as part of a plea deal that...
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Assistant State Attorney Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo Judge On 18th Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rockledge resident Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Patel-Dookhoo, who has been an Assistant State Attorney since 2016, will serve Brevard and Seminole counties as a judge on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Currently, she...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's Capitol riot hearing

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would comment following Thursday night's hearing, but we have yet to receive their statements.Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Familiar faces file to run for Ormond Beach City Commission seats

Two more candidates have filed to run in the upcoming election for seats on the Ormond Beach City Commission. Both have run for local office before. Rob Bridger, U.S. Navy veteran and past three-term homeowners association president for The Trails, filed to run for Ormond Beach mayor on May 27. A resident of Ormond Beach since 1989, Bridger worked for the state for 35 years in management and administration of health and human services programs. He currently serves on The Trails board of directors, as well as the board for the Ormond Beach Senior Games. This will be his third time vying for the mayoral seat against incumbent Mayor Bill Partington, who has held the seat since 2016; Partington has been on the commission since 2010.
wflx.com

Wave of homeowners forced to use Citizens Insurance

Homeowners in Florida are signing up for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation at a frantic pace as hurricane season begins and the state's insurance crisis seems to deepen. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is currently writing policies at a frantic rate, approaching 900,000 in Florida. It's an issue that can have consequences...
flaglerlive.com

Larry Cavallaro, 75, Says He’s Guilty of Raping Flagler Woman, But Evades Prison Time in Plea

Larry Cavallaro, 75, a former gallery owner in Flagler Beach, pleaded guilty today to raping a woman at his home in Beverly Beach in December 2017. He could have faced up to 15 years in prison, 30 years had he been found guilty on the original charge. But he will not serve more than the one day in jail, a day he served in 2019, when he was initially booked on the accusation and promptly posted $100,000 bail.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy