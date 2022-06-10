Fire Within: Award winners Jade-Heather Hinman and Corinna Dahlin

Hinman Coffee House

Award: Inspire

Owner: Jade-Heather Hinman

Established: May 2020

Contact: 102 S.E. Boundary Street, Browning

When she opened Hinman Coffee House, Jade-Heather Hinman didn't just establish a business. She established a legacy.

As a mother of seven who is also raising two of her nephews, 38-year-old Hinman hopes she can someday pass the business down to the next generation.

In the now, the coffee shop gives Hinman more time with her family because many of her children help out.

When Hinman started working toward opening Hinman Coffee House, she wanted to do it because Browning didn't have a sit-in coffee house or a drive-thru for breakfast sandwiches.

“It was just something new to the (Blackfeet) Reservation," Hinman said.

Now that she's open, both locals and tourists have taken advantage of services such as indoor-outdoor dining and wifi. In fact, Hinman said NASA was in the area last summer and spent two weeks using her coffee shop for mobile work.

The drive-thru got Hinman through the COVID-19 pandemic, which came with restrictions that hit the reservation harder than other areas. Residents were subject to curfews, travel restrictions and lockdowns.

These tribulations just helped Hinman learn that you have to roll with the changes. She said she's also faced barriers as a non-Blackfeet operating on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Hinman said her business was a total leap of faith--one she encourages anyone to try who wants to be their own boss. She advises new business owners to overcome their fears and not to be too hard on themselves.

In the next two years, Hinman should have her therapist license, and she said she wants to be a mental health provider on the reservation. On the Hinman Coffee House front, she'd like to get a mobile unit up and running to travel to powwows throughout the state. Another location in East Glacier may also be on the horizon.

Corinna Dahlin Photography

Award: Inspire

Owner: Corinna Dahlin

Established: 2017

Contact: 406-781-5145

What do air traffic control and real estate photography have in common?

Corinna Dahlin, that's what.

Dahlin, 45, had an 8-year career in air traffic control when she was active duty Navy and continued as a civilian until she quit to raise three kids. After dabbling in different jobs, she stumbled into real estate photography by accident.

While house hunting in Great Falls for her mother, she noticed that the pictures just weren't doing the houses justice. The person doing the showing asked her to take some shots, word of mouth carried, and Corrinna Dahlin Photography was born.

Dahlin said she's all self-taught. She said she didn't feel legit at first, so she got herself to a place where she felt legit.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting real estate market have benefited Dahlin, who kept working because she could be in houses alone. With low interest rates and people fleeing to or from different areas, her business has only increased.

The business also gives her the flexibility she needs to raise her three kids and has taught her to relate to all kinds of people.

She urges women not to hesitate if they want to start a business and to seek help from organizations such as the Great Falls Development Authority.

"It’s a lot less scary than people think, and it’s a lot less complicated than people think,” she said.

Dahlin has taught two other photographers and is actually looking to scale back a bit.

“I want people to continue to do it," she said. "I think it’s an awesome resource to offer the community, it’s just I can’t do it all.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fire Within: Award winners Jade-Heather Hinman and Corinna Dahlin