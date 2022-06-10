ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Fire Within: Award winners Jade-Heather Hinman and Corinna Dahlin

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Hinman Coffee House

Award: Inspire

Owner: Jade-Heather Hinman

Established: May 2020

Contact: 102 S.E. Boundary Street, Browning

When she opened Hinman Coffee House, Jade-Heather Hinman didn't just establish a business. She established a legacy.

As a mother of seven who is also raising two of her nephews, 38-year-old Hinman hopes she can someday pass the business down to the next generation.

In the now, the coffee shop gives Hinman more time with her family because many of her children help out.

When Hinman started working toward opening Hinman Coffee House, she wanted to do it because Browning didn't have a sit-in coffee house or a drive-thru for breakfast sandwiches.

“It was just something new to the (Blackfeet) Reservation," Hinman said.

Now that she's open, both locals and tourists have taken advantage of services such as indoor-outdoor dining and wifi. In fact, Hinman said NASA was in the area last summer and spent two weeks using her coffee shop for mobile work.

The drive-thru got Hinman through the COVID-19 pandemic, which came with restrictions that hit the reservation harder than other areas. Residents were subject to curfews, travel restrictions and lockdowns.

These tribulations just helped Hinman learn that you have to roll with the changes. She said she's also faced barriers as a non-Blackfeet operating on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Hinman said her business was a total leap of faith--one she encourages anyone to try who wants to be their own boss. She advises new business owners to overcome their fears and not to be too hard on themselves.

In the next two years, Hinman should have her therapist license, and she said she wants to be a mental health provider on the reservation. On the Hinman Coffee House front, she'd like to get a mobile unit up and running to travel to powwows throughout the state. Another location in East Glacier may also be on the horizon.

Corinna Dahlin Photography

Award: Inspire

Owner: Corinna Dahlin

Established: 2017

Contact: 406-781-5145

What do air traffic control and real estate photography have in common?

Corinna Dahlin, that's what.

Dahlin, 45, had an 8-year career in air traffic control when she was active duty Navy and continued as a civilian until she quit to raise three kids. After dabbling in different jobs, she stumbled into real estate photography by accident.

While house hunting in Great Falls for her mother, she noticed that the pictures just weren't doing the houses justice. The person doing the showing asked her to take some shots, word of mouth carried, and Corrinna Dahlin Photography was born.

Dahlin said she's all self-taught. She said she didn't feel legit at first, so she got herself to a place where she felt legit.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting real estate market have benefited Dahlin, who kept working because she could be in houses alone. With low interest rates and people fleeing to or from different areas, her business has only increased.

The business also gives her the flexibility she needs to raise her three kids and has taught her to relate to all kinds of people.

She urges women not to hesitate if they want to start a business and to seek help from organizations such as the Great Falls Development Authority.

"It’s a lot less scary than people think, and it’s a lot less complicated than people think,” she said.

Dahlin has taught two other photographers and is actually looking to scale back a bit.

“I want people to continue to do it," she said. "I think it’s an awesome resource to offer the community, it’s just I can’t do it all.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fire Within: Award winners Jade-Heather Hinman and Corinna Dahlin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

For Shore! Huge Boat Company’s 2022 Top Boat Town is in Montana

You don't see a lot of "Top 17" lists, which is maybe why they settled on that rather attention-getting number. But, when you're Number 1 in the nation, it really doesn't matter how many others are on the list. And that is what we have with one of Montana's best-known resort towns. Like they really need all the extra publicity, right?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Business
Great Falls, MT
Food & Drinks
City
Browning, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Great Falls, MT
mtpr.org

Continued precipitation may keep Montana rivers high all week

Weather forecasters are calling for another wet week west of the Continental Divide that could keep rivers running high. The Flathead River at Columbia Falls remains above flood stage at the 14 foot level, and Missoula meteorologists believe it may remain that way for the week. “It looks like they're...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDT says to watch out for deep water on the Highway 2 near Mable Street. Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes until MDT reports...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

2 dead after head-on crash in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash near Arlee on Sunday morning. A 23-year-old man from Ronan was northbound on Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Omak,...
ARLEE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Food Drink#Hinman Coffee House
NBCMontana

River flooding; accumulating snow and gusty winds

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. Due to upstream factors including recent warm temperatures, rainfall and another round of heavy precipitation expected to occur Sunday night, the river will rise to 14.5 feet by mid-morning Monday. At 14.0 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable.
MISSOULA, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

781
Followers
689
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy