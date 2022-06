Considering that Sonic has a need for speed, it’s rare that you ever see the blue blur standing in one place for too long. That trait seems to have rubbed off on the series’ developers, Sonic Team, who seem averse to the idea of comfort zones. Rather than finding one formula that works and sticking to it, the studio has always kept the franchise on its feet by zooming straight ahead. Sometimes, that attitude leads to positive results. Other times, it’s a recipe for disaster. But for what it’s worth, you can’t accuse the Sonic franchise of being boring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO