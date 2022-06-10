ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar man sentenced on murder charge related to 2020 Salisbury shooting

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

A Delmar man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the 2020 murder of 30-year-old Dondre Wilson and attempted murder of another man in Salisbury.

Jaron Purnell was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other charges following a four-day jury trial in April. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday, five of which are to be served without possibility of parole.

On April 17, 2020, just before 11 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to shots-fired complaints at Merrifields Apartments on Adams Avenue. They found Wilson deceased, having been shot multiple times, inside a Hyundai Sonata "that appeared to have crashed into a parked car before coming to rest in a wooded area a short distance from the roadway," according to Maryland State Police.

Adrian Wilson was also in the car and injured during the incident, according to the state's attorney's office.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Salisbury man shot while bringing food to family member: Police

Four suspects face murder charges in Salisbury shooting

The police investigation found four Salisbury men were involved in the shooting: 22-year-old Dimarise Deshields, 23-year-old Pierre Copes Jr., 21-year-old Torey Brittingham and the then-19-year-old Purnell. They "ambushed" the victims as they sat in their car, firing at least 16 bullets, according to the state's attorney's office.

Three of the suspects were arrested a few days later, while Deshields was arrested May 4, 2020.

Deshields was found guilty of two counts of reckless endangerment in May of this year, according to court records. Copes' and Brittingham's trials are set for November.

More: New accountability boards are a key part of Maryland's police reform. Are counties ready?

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Delmar man sentenced on murder charge related to 2020 Salisbury shooting

