ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Police charge Hopewell man in deadly shooting rampage at Chester graduation party

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZvcj_0g754rDL00

CHESTER — A Hopewell man is in police custody, charged with murder and other weapons charges following a shooting at a neighborhood graduation party.

A Chesterfield Police statement Friday afternoon identified the suspect as 18-year-old Andre L. Coleman, of the 300 block of Libby Avenue in Hopewell. The statement said Coleman was arrested Thursday in Richmond with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

A total of eight people were either shot or injured the night of June 3 at a party in the 10900 block of Stepney Road, a neighborhood near Thomas Dale High School. According to police reports, the party for a recent TDHS graduate was advertised in an invitation on Instagram, and at one point, as many as 100 people — many of them underage — had spilled out of the house and into the street. Some kind of ruckus ensued, and police said as many as 50 shots from four different guns were fired.

Taborri J. Carter, 20, of Matoaca, was killed at the scene. Five other people were shot, suffering non-life threatening wounds. One of those victims was found by police at Thomas Dale's ninth-grade campus, and another was discovered in the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Osborne Road.

Breaking the quiet:Chester party attended by juveniles rocked by gunshots; one person died, five others were hurt

A name known:Matoaca resident ID'ed as person killed at late-night graduation party in Chester: Police

Two of the injured were not shot but hit by cars as they fled the party scene.

Police said neither the suspect nor the person killed were 2022 graduates of TDHS.

In a statement released by the police department, police chief Jeffrey Katz reiterated that the department was "fervently committed to protecting our community and we will expend all necessary resources to obtain justice for those harmed by bad actors."

Coleman has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Since there were four different kinds of shell casings found at the scene, investigators believe there may have been more than one shooter.

After the shootings happened, the county came under fire for not responding quickly enough to previous calls of a party and loud music in the neighborhood. When the shooting erupted, a massive force of police descended upon the area.

The department responded to the criticism that its patrols were responding to five other calls, including a teenager threatening suicide, that were more immediate than a loud party.

Homicide #8:Petersburg Police: 23-year-old city man shot to death in his car on West Washington Street

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

Comments / 4

Anita Graham
4d ago

I'm so glad they caught him. The family gets justice for the loss of their son. I'm also sad for the family that their son pulled the trigger because is a split minute they too have now loss their son to a jail for his life timeHowever they will get to visit their son in person but the other family can only go visit a grave. So I'm sending prayers to both of them. But young people have to learn that split second they decide to kill someone takes their families down with them the pain is horrible. Young people please think about the consequences you gave to pay for that moment of anger you have. God please help them all to find the courage to find peace with both families. Prayers for the young man's family that lost his life may God give you strength

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Chester, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: June 13-19, 2022

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in identifying a male who stole a vehicle in Henrico County. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Henrico Police received a call from a woman reporting her vehicle had been stolen on Saturday, May 28. The complainant told detectives she had parked her vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
cbs19news

Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Spotsylvania County resident has died due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. June 10 on Courthouse Road just south of the intersection with Robert E. Lee Drive. Police say a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Rampage#Violent Crime#Chesterfield Police#Thomas Dale High School#Tdhs#Chester Party
NBC12

2 hurt in related crimes on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life and another person is hurt in connected crimes on Richmond’s northside overnight Tuesday. Just after midnight, officers were called to the roundabout near Dill and 3rd Avenues for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was hit by gunfire. A second man was also hurt, but police have not said how that injury happened or how serious it may be. Both people were taken to the hospital.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
559
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy