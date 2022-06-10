ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City hires state championship-winning coach to lead boys' basketball program

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2sLT_0g754lAD00

Ellwood City has found its new head boys’ basketball coach.

The Ellwood City Area School District announced Friday that its board of directors had hired Scott Dibble to lead its boys’ basketball program. This news comes almost three months after former head coach Steve Antuono resigned from the position in March after six seasons with the WPIAL Class 3A Wolverines.

Dibble joins the Ellwood City — or Lincoln High School — athletics department after several years of success leading girls’ basketball programs. He most recently spent time at Bishop Canevin, where served as the head girls’ basketball coach for two years and two years as an assistant coach prior to that before stepping down in 2019. The Crusaders won the WPIAL Class 3A title and finished as the PIAA runner-up with Dibble at the helm in 2018.

Dibble also spent three seasons as the head girls’ basketball coach at New Castle and 11 at Erie powerhouse Villa Maria Academy. While at Villa Maria, he led the District 10 Victors to back-to-back PIAA Class 2A titles in 2009 and 2010 and five PIAA championship game appearances. He compiled an overall record of 267-55 with the Victors before resigning from his role in 2011.

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

High school football: Is regular season starting too early?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The high school football regular season starts August 19 the earliest start ever. With the early start comes concerns for practices and whether coaches have enough time to prepare their teams. "Our first scrimmage is 5-6 days after our first day of camp," said second year Lakeview...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ellwood City, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Basketball
City
Villa Maria, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Sports
cranberryeagle.com

Mars athletic director to retire

Mars Area School District athletic director Scott Heinauer plans to retire just before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, school officials said. The agenda for the Mars Area School Board meeting on Tuesday night includes a provision to “accept the retirement of Scott Heinauer, Athletic Director, with no eligibility for the Early Retirement Incentive Program, effective August 5, 2022, at the end of the workday.”
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler School Board Member Stepping Down

A member of the Butler Area School Board will step down from his position after announcing plans to move out of the district to begin a new job. Tom Harrison has been a Butler School Board Director for nearly three years but he will resign from the board at the end of June.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Lincoln High School#Piaa#Villa Maria Academy#The District 10 Victors
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Community leaders set to sing karaoke at Westmoreland Has Talent!

Carlotta Paige, co-founder of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition, once aspired to a career as a singer. Growing up in Westmoreland County, she sang with a group called The Cashmeres and later moved to New York City and got a job as an administrative assistant at Columbia Records, hoping to get noticed.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash in Summit Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash on Route 422 westbound near the Mitchell Hill Road exit shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews from Lick Hill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy crews restore power in the Valley

Crews from FirstEnergy worked early Tuesday to restore power after stormy weather rolled through a couple of communities overnight. As of 4 a.m., the utility reported just over 100 outages in Columbiana and Trumbull Counties. There were 78 outages in Johnston Township, Trumbull County and 27 outages in West Township...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Kenny Chesney concert brings thousands of fans to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of fans gathered around Heinz Field and throughout the North Shore Saturday to attend the Kenny Chesney concert. The country music artist has not been in Pittsburgh since 2018 due to COVID-19. "It's been two years, I know people that bought tickets two years ago," said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-80 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash was reported on I-80 Monday that involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 between Falls Creek and Brookville and 1.5 miles east of a rest area, according to 511PA. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Record Breaking Heat Expected Wednesday

A classic summertime weather pattern called the “Ring of Fire” will setup across the eastern United States today. This weather pattern will result in hot conditions across the Valley for the middle of the week. The weather pattern will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy