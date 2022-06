SAN DIEGO — Surgeons from the UC San Diego will be training doctors in Tijuana as part of a cross-border collaboration. "The one that really benefits the most is the patient at the end of the day. The fact that we can bring experiences across the border we learn from them and they learn from us," said Dr. Santiago Horgan, Director of the Center for the Future of Surgery at UC San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO