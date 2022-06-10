Girlfriend of Boston officer pleads not guilty to murder

What to do this week Enjoy the June garden in all its glory. Harvest vegetables and flowers in the cool of the morning or early evening when they are most hydrated. If you harvest leaf lettuce by picking the outside leaves as needed, the center leaves will continue to grow. Finish up planting annuals, perennials, and vegetables. Sow sweet corn, summer squash, carrots, and bush beans. Erect scaffolding like tomato cages for plants that need support before it is too late. Remove suckers from tomato plants. Pull weeds before they go to seed. Plant native trees and shrubs to support our declining bird population. Parent birds are frantically scouring your yard now for caterpillars to feed their nestlings, so don’t use insect sprays. Keep cats indoors this month while fledgling birds are learning to fly. Cut off spent flowers and foliage to keep the garden neat, discourage disease, and encourage rebloom. Buy an inexpensive rain gauge so you know whether your garden has gotten its weekly inch of rain. The early morning is the best time to water, so the leaves can dry in the sun. When it gets hot, reduce you mowing frequency and let your grass grow to 3 inches to shade the soil and conserve moisture.

