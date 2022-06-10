ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

fox46.com

Known gang member, Gastonia murder suspect arrested: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia murder suspect who is a known gang member has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office and Gastonia Police announced Tuesday. Terry Lomick, 41, was arrested at a home in west Gastonia in connection to the murder of Garreth Bickham, who was killed last month. Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was identified as a suspect the day after Bickham’s murder.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for four teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. According to the Hickory Police Department, investigators are looking for three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old for the murder of Shonniel Blackburn. The 35-year-old was found shot to death...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 4 Shot During Deadly Domestic Dispute In Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. — Deputies say one person was killed and three others injured following a shooting in Catawba County Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of the shooting at a home on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont. At the scene, deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Driver Struck During A Hit And Run

CONCORD, NC – The Concord Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on June 10th near the Concord Parkway. Investigators say a truck was stopped at the traffic light...
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Iron Station men add to arrests connected to Memorial Day shooting

LINCOLNTON – Two Iron Station men have been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day weekend shooting incident. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Cicero Branch, 36, and Bradley Dale Earle, 37, were arrested each on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. On May 30 deputies...
IRON STATION, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting, homicide investigation underway in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
HICKORY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was...
HICKORY, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
wnctimes.com

North Wilkesboro Man Faces Breaking and Entering Charges

Buncombe County -- June 13, 2022: On June 2nd, detectives in the Leicester Community performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving. Mr. Collins was booked into the Buncombe Jurisdiction Detention Facility on four outstanding warrants from another county. During the traffic check, a member of the public...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. On Friday night at approximately 11:31 p.m., Concord Police responded to a report of a hit and run traffic accident involving injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North/US 29. The location is near the QT convenience store.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for suspects in convenience store shootout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two vehicles and their occupants after a shooting at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to the Reidco Convenience Store in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

